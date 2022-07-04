AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.31. 1,607,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,529,773. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.