Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 784,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Autoliv has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

