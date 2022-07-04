Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 9,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

ADP opened at $213.23 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.72 and a 200-day moving average of $218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

