Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has 71.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Avance Gas stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

About Avance Gas (Get Rating)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

