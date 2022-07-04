Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has 71.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Avance Gas stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

