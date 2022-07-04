Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043,587 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 8.76% of Wayfair worth $1,019,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Wayfair by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Wayfair by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,650 shares of company stock worth $866,785 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:W traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.32. 102,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.16.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

