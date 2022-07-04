Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,607 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.71% of S&P Global worth $706,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.33. The stock had a trading volume of 98,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

