Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $401.39 Million Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,783 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.12% of Coursera worth $401,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,723,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Coursera by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after buying an additional 1,437,805 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coursera by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after buying an additional 938,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,780.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 471,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,967 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. 44,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,281. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

