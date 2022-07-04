Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $516.62 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,668,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,271 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.01% of Chewy worth $516,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 219,503 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

NYSE CHWY traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.70 and a beta of 0.33. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

