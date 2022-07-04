Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,427,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,785 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 7.16% of Certara worth $245,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 13.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Certara by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 138.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. 15,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,672. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

