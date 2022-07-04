Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,406,701 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,227,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406,701 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.29% of Li Auto worth $341,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ LI traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 563,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,919. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,770.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.