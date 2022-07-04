Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,909 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Balchem worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Balchem by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Balchem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $5,008,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $130.37. 2,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

