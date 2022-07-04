Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BTN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

