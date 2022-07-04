Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE SAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 328,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,381. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.29.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.32) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.30 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.84.
Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
