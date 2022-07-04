Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE SAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 328,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,381. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.32) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.30 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.84.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

