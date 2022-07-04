Barclays Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $210.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.25.

SUI stock opened at $161.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.00.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after purchasing an additional 223,492 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

