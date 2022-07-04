Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 95,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. 1,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,205. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $538.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BBSI shares. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.