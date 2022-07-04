Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert Sells 117,500 Shares

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$12,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,476,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,057.49.

CVE:EAS traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.16. 136,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,802. The firm has a market cap of C$22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50. Baru Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

