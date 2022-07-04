Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert Sells 117,500 Shares

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$12,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,476,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,057.49.
CVE:EAS traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.16. 136,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,802. The firm has a market cap of C$22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50. Baru Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.
Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.