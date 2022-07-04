Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $560.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $560.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 540 ($6.62) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.22) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Investec downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

