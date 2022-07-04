Beefy.Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00088064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00267031 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00046966 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008909 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

