Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management dropped their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BLPH opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.