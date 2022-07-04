Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,463.00.

BLWYF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($47.66) to GBX 3,870 ($47.48) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.77) to GBX 3,230 ($39.63) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.97) to GBX 3,289 ($40.35) in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Monday. Bellway has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

