Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 52475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Belo Sun Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.00 and a quick ratio of 11.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.04 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:BSX)
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
