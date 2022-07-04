Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.84. The stock had a trading volume of 299,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,080. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.18. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.