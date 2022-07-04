Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $2,078,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 149,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,246,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

