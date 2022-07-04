Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 17,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 769,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,152. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

