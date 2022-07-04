Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,016. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.