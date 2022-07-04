Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Bioasis Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,275. Bioasis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

