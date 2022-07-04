Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

