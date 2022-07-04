Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0715 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $216.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.