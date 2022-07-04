Bitcoin Incognito Market Capitalization Achieves $4,934.13 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $4,934.13 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.