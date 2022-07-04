Bitcoin Private Price Up 4.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00287450 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00079713 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00072848 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

