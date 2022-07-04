BitCore One Day Volume Tops $138,862.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $138,862.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.72 or 0.05565393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00264083 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.40 or 0.00603317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00547319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00076727 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.