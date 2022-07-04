BitMart Token Market Cap Tops $37.07 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (BMX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $37.07 million and $2.49 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitMart Token has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,943.15 or 1.00074309 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (CRYPTO:BMX) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

