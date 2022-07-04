BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $33,180.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00.

BlackLine stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.