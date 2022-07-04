BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Up 33.1% in June

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 559,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 525,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.5% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 84,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

