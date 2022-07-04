Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 69948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price objective on Blackrock Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$92.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.90.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

