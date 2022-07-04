Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 24.1% in June

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 82,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,565. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.