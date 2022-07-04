Blocery (BLY) Price Reaches $0.0082

Blocery (BLY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $187,092.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blocery

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,183,330 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

