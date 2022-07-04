BMO Capital Markets Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $280.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.10.

Shares of FDX opened at $223.61 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average is $226.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

