BMO Capital Markets Trims mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Target Price to C$3.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

MDF stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.22. 40,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,634. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.64. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$2.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.90.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

