Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 11,001 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

