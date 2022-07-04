Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 31,934 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

