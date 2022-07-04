Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 5.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $62,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,914,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 794,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 74,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

