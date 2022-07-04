Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 7,778 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
