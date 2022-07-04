Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.35 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,193,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.30 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average of $185.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.