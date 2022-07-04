Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock opened at $256.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.67. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

