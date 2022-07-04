Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $86.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.46 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.