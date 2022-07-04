Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $58.93 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92.

