Bogart Wealth LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 490,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,601,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 5.33% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,902,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 588,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 395,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,731,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.00 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

