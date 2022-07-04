Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF remained flat at $$6.91 on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $249.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.06. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 67.59%.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

