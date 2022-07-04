Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Boosted by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 4.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Booking worth $84,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,717.69.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,767.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,091.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,242.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.05 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.